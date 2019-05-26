BELTON, Texas — As our nation remembers those who paid the ultimate price for the freedom we enjoy, one veteran organization in Central Texas took it to another level.

American Legion Post 55 in Belton celebrated its 100th anniversary Saturday at its facility in Belton.

The post was formed in 1919, the same year Congress first chartered the organization nationwide.

"We chose this date to commemorate, to honor those who have come before us," post commander Larry Beck said. "And sacrificed so much and gave much to our country so that we can be free."

Among those taking part in the celebrations: State Rep. Hugh Shine, Belton Mayor Marion Grayson, Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis and Col. Willie Rios with the 13th Expeditionary Sustainment Command on Fort Hood.

"Located next to the largest post in the world, what a great marriage," Col. Rios said. "And what a great opportunity to really address these veterans here and the civilians of Belton."

