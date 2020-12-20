Belton dad donates hundreds of toys to kids in the community

Marty Mendoza gives Christmas gifts to kids in Central Texas

Covid19 hit some Central Texans hard this year. That is why a Belton dad spent Saturday giving back to a community who helped him in a time of need.





Marty Mendoza is a stay-at-home dad who has cared for son Marty Jr. who suffers from severe autism.



Last Christmas Mendoza took to Facebook in hopes that someone would send just a single card to his son. Not only did they send cards, but gifts and toys too.



At Yetti Polk Park, Mendoza gave some of those gifts he received back to children for the holidays.



"Everybody nowadays is feeling hurt and the last thing on their mind is trying to give toys to the family, said Mendoza. “I’m just happy to be able to be in the position to help some children.”