Belton High School's baseball field to be named after beloved former coach

David Tidwell, who was Belton's baseball coach for more than two decades, will have the field named in his honor

BELTON, Texas — Belton High School will rename its baseball field to Tidwell Field in a ceremony prior to a March 18th home game.

David Tidwell, who the field will now be named after, worked for Belton ISD for 29 years and spent 23 of those years as the school's head baseball coach.

Tidwell was a 2017 Texas High School Baseball Coach Hall of Fame inductee. He won 491 games as coach of the Belton Tigers and made the playoffs 18 times. Under Tidwell, the Tigers also won the 1994 UIL Class 4A State Championship.