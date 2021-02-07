'I couldn't be anymore thankful': Belton teen burned in house fire thankful for community's support during fundraiser

On May 12, 16-year-old Justin Booth was injured after a fire broke out at a Belton home he lived in with his grandfather.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Belton family is thanking the community for coming together to support them at a fundraiser on Friday.

The fundraiser is a collaboration with Fire Base Brewing and the Temple Fire Professional Fire Fighters Association - IAFF 846, an organization working to help families who need it following a disaster.

On May 12, 16-year-old Justin Booth was injured after a fire broke out at a Belton home he lived in with his grandfather.

Fire crews were called out to the home on the 800 block of W. 1st Avenue around 3:22 a.m. When they arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames. Booth was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with third-degree burns to his face and hands.

"I couldn't be anymore thankful, because I recovered so quickly," said Booth. "It hasn't been too bad. It was really bad at the start, but it's going good now."

On Friday, a special fundraiser was held at Fire Base Brewing in Downtown Temple. J.D. McBride, a veteran and the owner of Fire Base Brewing, said he was approached about brewing a beer and donating a portion of the proceeds raised to the Local 846 who will then donate it to the Booth family.

"It's a tragic story all the way through for not only Justin, but for the family as well," said McBride. "We are just happy we can do something unique and different and it fits our skill set on what we can do and what we can provide to the community."

Jonathan Blair is the Vice President of the the Temple Firefighters Association. He said sometimes when the unthinkable happens, it is up to the community to step in and help.

"It is an absolute unfortunate circumstance," said Blair. "I could not imagine being in that situation. Personally, if that happened to me, it would be an absolute blessing if someone could me out."

The Booth family said they are forever grateful.