DEER PARK, Texas — Around noon Sunday, the Deer Park Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on Battleground Road.

When firefighters arrived, they said the dashboard, engine compartment and passenger compartment of the vehicle had "completely burned up and dissolved into ash and melted plastic."

What they didn't expect to find was an unscathed Bible that had been sitting on the dashboard the entire time.

Only the back cover was damaged by the flames and only a little bit of water got on the pages.

