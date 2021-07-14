Big 12 Conference hoping for a season of normalcy

In a 2020 year that was anything but the usual, players and coaches are eager for familiar ways

ARLINGTON, Texas — Packed stadiums, fans cheering loudly, and players going above and beyond in the endzone weren't the norm in 2020.

The college football season was overshadowed by COVID-19 and restricted the way players prepared, played, and bonded. But as disease numbers decline and the season gets closer, players are ready to play in front of packed stadiums.

“It makes a big difference people might not realize but you feed off the crowd, you feed off the fans," Max Duggan, Texas Christian University quarterback, said.

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said that the conference will be vigilant about fighting off the delta variant and while no official protocols have been set forth for the upcoming season, players who do not vaccinate will step be tested.

“We are certainly, as we go forward encouraging our student athletes to get vaccinated. In doing that to minimize the impact that the Delta variant will have on our activities.”

Bonding with teammates wasn't as easy in the 2020 season, and Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth is ready to get the party started.

"Ames gets pretty crazy as is and I think with everyone getting a year and coming back, its gonna be absolutely insane.”

Iowa State is coming off their best year since 2000, and Eisworth admitted that it felt awkward to have all the success in a stadium that wasn't allowed to be filled.

“This time last year, we had no idea if we’d be playing football.”



"You don’t have the crowd, that energy and that juice. Even some of the big time games that you would expect, it wasn’t as ecstatic as you’re used to.”

Kansas State standout Skylar Thompson compared the disease to the sport and how it takes just one slip-up to derail a season.

“One person making the wrong move can affect our whole team, what a great example of really the overall concept of football.”

Bowlsby did say that athletic directors were not thrilled to discuss future protocols, but at this point last year, they weren't even sure there would be a football season to begin with.

He urged self-discipline and self-awareness in making decisions that keep their players on the field and competing.