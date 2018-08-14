The biggest movie is out on DVD and digital. Director Shawn Hobbs from the Director's Chair has the details.

New Moves on Disc and Digital:

Avengers: Infinity War - Disney, Rated PG-13

Bad Samaritan - Sony, Rated R

Shock and Awe - Lionsgate, Rated R

Yellow Birds - Lionsgate, Rated R

Who We Are Now - Filmrise, Not Rated

The House of Tomorrow - Shout Factory, Not Rated

How to Talk to Girls at Parties - Lionsgate, Rated R

Origin Unknown - Gravitas, Not Rated

Higher Power - Magnolia, Rated R

New to Netflix Streaming:

Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society - TV-14

The Package - TV-MA

Insatiable Season 1 - TV-MA

All About the Washingtons Season 1 - TV-PG

New to Amazon Prime:

Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence

New Exclusive Movies on Demand:

Elizabeth Harvest - IFC Films, Not Rated

Hope Springs Eternal - Goldwyn, Rated PG

New to Own Digitally:

Book Club - Paramount, Rated PG-13

American animals - The Orchard, Rated R

Action Point - Paramount, Unrated

Tag - Warner Bros, Rated R (Friday 8/17)

