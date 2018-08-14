The biggest movie is out on DVD and digital. Director Shawn Hobbs from the Director's Chair has the details.
New Moves on Disc and Digital:
- Avengers: Infinity War - Disney, Rated PG-13
- Bad Samaritan - Sony, Rated R
- Shock and Awe - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Yellow Birds - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Who We Are Now - Filmrise, Not Rated
- The House of Tomorrow - Shout Factory, Not Rated
- How to Talk to Girls at Parties - Lionsgate, Rated R
- Origin Unknown - Gravitas, Not Rated
- Higher Power - Magnolia, Rated R
New to Netflix Streaming:
- Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society - TV-14
- The Package - TV-MA
- Insatiable Season 1 - TV-MA
- All About the Washingtons Season 1 - TV-PG
New to Amazon Prime:
- Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence
New Exclusive Movies on Demand:
- Elizabeth Harvest - IFC Films, Not Rated
- Hope Springs Eternal - Goldwyn, Rated PG
New to Own Digitally:
- Book Club - Paramount, Rated PG-13
- American animals - The Orchard, Rated R
- Action Point - Paramount, Unrated
- Tag - Warner Bros, Rated R (Friday 8/17)
