The biggest movie is out on DVD and digital. Director Shawn Hobbs from the Director's Chair has the details.

New Moves on Disc and Digital:

  • Avengers: Infinity War - Disney, Rated PG-13
  • Bad Samaritan - Sony, Rated R
  • Shock and Awe - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Yellow Birds - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Who We Are Now - Filmrise, Not Rated
  • The House of Tomorrow - Shout Factory, Not Rated
  • How to Talk to Girls at Parties - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Origin Unknown - Gravitas, Not Rated
  • Higher Power - Magnolia, Rated R

New to Netflix Streaming:

  • Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society - TV-14
  • The Package - TV-MA
  • Insatiable Season 1 - TV-MA
  • All About the Washingtons Season 1 - TV-PG

New to Amazon Prime:

  • Agatha Christie's Ordeal by Innocence

New Exclusive Movies on Demand:

  • Elizabeth Harvest - IFC Films, Not Rated
  • Hope Springs Eternal - Goldwyn, Rated PG

New to Own Digitally:

  • Book Club - Paramount, Rated PG-13
  • American animals - The Orchard, Rated R
  • Action Point - Paramount, Unrated
  • Tag - Warner Bros, Rated R (Friday 8/17)
