Black Lives Matter class returns to UTSA

In 2017, the University of Texas at San Antonio offered the class, but the one this fall with explore a variety of more issues after the death of George Floyd.

Three years after the University of Texas offered a class named after the movement Black Lives Matter, the university is making plans to offer the course again this fall.

Of course, many things have changed in the time since George Floyd died in police custody - and the university said it is sparking conversations about social justice and the need for change.

The class being offered this fall, "Black Lives Matter: Race Ethnicity, Gender and Sexuality," will explore the roots of the movement and its significance.

Karla Broadus, the director of the African American Studies program, will teach the course.

“It’s going to be a multicultural, multidisciplinary course that’s going to examine equality and social justice issues in academia and society,” Broadus said.

In 2017, the College of Liberal and Fine Arts offered the class, but Broadus said she it's more important than ever for the course to be offered within the African American Studies program.

Topics to be covered include: the principles of the Black Lives Matter movement, restorative justice, sexuality, intergenerational engagement and sexuality.

“We’re going to talk about black women, the civil rights movement, black villages, queer affirmation and the connection between brown and black communities,” Broadus said. “It’s very important that we talk about black lives and everything that’s involved because a lot of our students don’t understand the academic, cultural and sexual connections to the topic.”

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 following the acquittal in the shooting of Trayvon Martin in Florida.

"There’s a wealth new of materials to use," Broadus said. "There are books now out there for K-12, even on the Black Lives Matter movement. If you asked about this two or three years ago, they weren’t there.”

Broadus' goal is to inspire students to practice what they learn in real life.