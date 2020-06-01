TEMPLE, Texas — For the seventh straight year, Bliss Bridal Magazine hosted their 'Bliss Bridal Bash' at the Mayborn Convention Center in Temple on Jan. 5. Inside brides were able to meet with caterers, florists, photographers, DJs and more. They were also able to pick out the perfect cake or wedding dress.

"This is a one stop shop for brides to take care of everything they need in one place," Angela Sims, publisher of Bliss Bridal Magazine, said.

Sims brings in vendors from her magazine as well as any local wedding-type vendors to give brides caterers a variety of options.

Future brides brought their families and friends along and for a day of fun and planning. "My mom saw this on Facebook and decided to plan a whole day for us," Camryn Merritt said. "We got brunch and mimosas this morning we are having so much fun."

While the stress of planning a wedding can put a damper on the fun, bride-to-be Laine Parker said, "This just makes it so much more convenient and enjoyable when everything is under one roof."

If you are planning a wedding and missed today's event, Bliss Bridal Magazine will hold a second 'Bash' the second Sunday in June at the Waco Convention Center.

Visit their Facebook page for more information.