Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stopped an enormous load of methamphetamine from entering the U.S. Tuesday.

During a stop at the border, a service canine alerted agents to the presence of contraband in a white 2013 Chevrolet Aveo. Upon closer inspection, agents found 87 bundles concealed throughout the car.

All the bundles tested positive for methamphetamine. Taken together, the bundles weighed just over 50 pounds and have an estimated value of $1,728,000, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The narcotics, vehicle and driver were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, officials said.

