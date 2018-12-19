SAN ANTONIO — Both Northbound and Southbound lanes of Interstate 37 in Atascosa County have reopened following a fiery crash involving 30 to 40 vehicles early Wednesday morning.

No fatalities were reported in the major crash, however, Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were critically injured. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

"We're looking into the weather; of course, fog was heavy this morning and we anticipate that the fog was probably a factor in this morning's crash," said Jason Reyes, a spokesperson for Texas DPS.

The collision occurred around 7:15 a.m. on I-37 northbound and southbound lanes between 86 and 88-mile marker.

The chain reaction crash involved 18-wheelers, tractor trucks, and standard passenger vehicles. Some cars rear-ended other vehicles, while other cars flipped over the median attempting to avoid the crash, a Texas DPS spokesperson confirmed.

Both sides of the highway were closed between FM 1099 and FM 99 for several hours but were both re-opened by 2:30 p.m.

The agency was warning drivers to use caution when driving in fog.

"In weather conditions, especially during fog, we ask people to drive cautiously," Reyes said. "Obviously, drive with your headlights on, get space between yourselves and eliminate any distractions—whether it be fog or rain."

© 2018 KENS