Dallas police officer Amber Guyger now faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Botham Jean, the 26-year-old man killed after Guyger mistook his South Side Flats apartment for her own, officials said.

Also, on Monday, Jean's death was officially ruled a homicide by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office.

Those were the latest major details we've learned in the case, as of Monday afternoon.

But as new information has been released, rumors have also swirled on social media about the case – from whether Guyger and Jean knew each other to who was handling the investigation.

Let's break down what we can verify about the case, and also what we don't know at this point:

VERIFIED

• Guyger, a four-year veteran of the force who was assigned to the Southeast Patrol Division, has been arrested on a manslaughter charge, a second-degree felony. A warrant for her arrest was issued over the weekend, and Guyger turned herself in at the Kaufman County Jail on Sunday evening.

While Guyger lives in Dallas, in Texas, you can turn yourself in at any county jail once an arrest warrant has been issued. Guyger was released from custody Sunday night after posting a $300,000 bond. Read more here about what constitutes a manslaughter charge in Texas.

• Jean's death was a homicide, according to the medical examiner. His cause of death was a gunshot wound to his chest and abdomen, the medical examiner ruled.

• The Texas Rangers investigated the case and coordinated with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office to obtain the arrest warrant for Guyger, said Lt. Lonny Haschel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. Dallas police requested the Rangers to investigate the case, Haschel and Dallas police Chief Renee Hall said.

• The case is still under investigation – both by the Texas Rangers and the district attorney's office – and will be presented to a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict Guyger, Dallas County District Attorney Faith Johnson said Monday. A grand jury could decide to not indict Guyger at all, or indict her on a different charge than manslaughter.

• District Attorney Johnson emphasized that her office is "independently looking at the case."

"Although [Texas Rangers] are investigating, still investigating, we are doing a thorough investigation and the grand jury will be that entity that will make the final decision in the charge or charges that will come out of this case," Johnson said.

• Grand juries do not decide whether to issue arrest warrants. The decision to issue the warrant was made by the Texas Rangers investigators, who got the warrant signed in the 7th District Court in Dallas County.

Timeline: From the shooting of Botham Jean to the arrest of Amber Guyger:

UNCONFIRMED

• Were drugs or alcohol a factor in the incident? A blood sample was drawn from Guyger to test for drugs and alcohol, but the results of that test have not been released.

• Was fatigue a factor in the incident? Guyger had just worked a 12-hour shift, which included overtime. But officials have not said whether fatigue play any role in the shooting.

FALSE

• Contrary to rumors swirling on social media, Guyger and Botham Jean did not know each other, a source with direct knowledge of the investigation confirmed to WFAA. Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt, the attorneys representing Jean's family, have also said that Jean and Guyger did not know each other.

• Also contrary to social media rumors, Guyger and Jean did not previously pose in a picture together, multiple sources confirmed to WFAA. A photo alleging that Jean and Guyger were together in the photo has been widely circulated on Twitter and Facebook. Sources confirmed that Guyger was not one of the women in the picture.

