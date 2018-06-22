BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WHAS11) – A bourbon barrel warehouse partially collapsed in Bardstown, Ky. on June 22.

The warehouse belongs to a company called Barton.

The collapse was reported to dispatch at 10:55 a.m. on Friday. Milt Spalding, PIO for the Nelson County Emergency Management, said they do not know what caused the collapse.

The collapse impacted around 9,000 barrels. According to Spalding the building houses about 20,000.

Another angle of the warehouse collapse in Bardstown, Ky.

via Bardstown fire chief

The EPA is on the scene. Spalding said water samples in the area have been taken and all have come back clear. They are continuing to check the water at this time.

"Right now we want to make sure that no alcohol got into the ground or water streams in that area," Spalding said.

No one was injured in the collapse. No one was inside the ware

Engineers are working to secure the rest of the building and product.

The building dates back to 1940, according to Bardstown Fire Chief Billy Mattingly.

Barton is owned by the Sazerac Company which also owns Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, Ky. The company has not released a statement as of Friday evening.





