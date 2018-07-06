HOUSTON – A “fake hollow grenade” caused an evacuation in the main Hobby Airport TSA checkpoint area Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.
Police said that the fake grenade was found in 17-year-old Boy Scout’s bag while he was going through the screening checkpoint.
Airport officials stated earlier Thursday that a “suspicious device” was found in a bag in the security area.
The checkpoint has since been reopened after fake grenade was removed around 5:30 a.m.
They said to expect delays and for passengers to check with their carrier to see if their flight was impacted.
Witnesses tell KHOU 11 News that TSA employees started shouting at travelers to evacuate the area..
The Houston Police Department bomb squad was called in to evaluate the device, which was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.
Another witness tells us those already past security and inside the terminals were still being allowed to board their planes, however.
On Wednesday another evacuation was reported at the Terminal D security area at IAH Bush Airport after a passenger in one of the terminals made an inappropriate comment about explosives. An all-clear was soon given in that incident.