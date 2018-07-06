HOUSTON – A “fake hollow grenade” caused an evacuation in the main Hobby Airport TSA checkpoint area Thursday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Police said that the fake grenade was found in 17-year-old Boy Scout’s bag while he was going through the screening checkpoint.

Complete nightmare at Hobby Airport after a 17 year old Boy Scout went through security with a fake grenade. Flights are delayed as 100s try to make it through TSA after a 45 minute shut down #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/PZfYHNdwXI — Janel Forte (@JanelKHOU) June 7, 2018

Airport officials stated earlier Thursday that a “suspicious device” was found in a bag in the security area.

The TSA security line has been closed due to a suspicious device being found during screening. Please check with your carrier to see if your flight is being impacted by this delay. We will post updates as they become available. — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

Device has been removed, and TSA is re-opening the checkpoint and working to resume passenger screening. Expect some delays through security, and as always check with your carrier to see if your flight has been impacted. #fly2houston — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

Now might be a good time for a gentle reminder that there are items you CANNOT bring through security checkpoints. Please double check this list before heading to ANY airport for a flight: https://t.co/0Ps4sWpruF — Hobby Airport (@HobbyAirport) June 7, 2018

The checkpoint has since been reopened after fake grenade was removed around 5:30 a.m.

They said to expect delays and for passengers to check with their carrier to see if their flight was impacted.

Witnesses tell KHOU 11 News that TSA employees started shouting at travelers to evacuate the area..

The Houston Police Department bomb squad was called in to evaluate the device, which was discovered around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Another witness tells us those already past security and inside the terminals were still being allowed to board their planes, however.

On Wednesday another evacuation was reported at the Terminal D security area at IAH Bush Airport after a passenger in one of the terminals made an inappropriate comment about explosives. An all-clear was soon given in that incident.

