A gunman shot and killed four child hostages and took his own life at the end of a nearly 20-hour standoff at an Orlando apartment complex, according to the Orlando Police Department.

A spokesman with OPD confirmed the four children died by gunshot wounds and the suspect was found deceased in a closet inside the Westbrook Apartments on Eaglesmere Drive near South Kirkman Road.

The four children were aged 1, 6, 10 and 11 and were taken hostage by the suspect following a domestic disturbance. Police responded to the incident and the suspect shot at officers, striking at least one officer, according to our NBC affiliate station WESH 2 News.

WESH has identified the suspect as 35-year-old Gary Lindsey Jr.

Police last made contact with the suspect at about 8:30 p.m. Monday before entering the apartment unit within the next hour.

OPD and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office worked together on this standoff, the spokesman told the media Monday night.

The official said two of the children were the suspect’s, while the other two were not.

The officer who was shot, Ofc. Kevin Valencia, remains in critical condition at an Orlando hospital.

