BRYAN, Texas — Editor's Note: The story has been corrected to show Rawls turned himself in to authorities, not that they arrested him.

Update February 19, 2020:

An Assistant Chief of Police with the Bryan Police Department has turned himself in after an investigation by the Texas Rangers. Wayland Rawls, 47, is charged with assault and bonded out of jail shortly after his arrest on February 19.

KAGS News learned Rawls' involvement in the alleged assault on February 8 last week when we learned a Texas Rangers investigation involved a high-ranking officer in the Bryan Police Department. KAGS withheld Rawls' name until after he had been officially charged.

Rawls is the Assistant Chief of Police of the Patrol Division at the department. Rawls has been on paid leave due to the accusations against him and will remain that way until the completion of the Bryan Police Department's internal investigation.

Previous Story:

The City of Bryan has released a statement and reported one of their own is under investigation for assault.

The city has not released the person's name, but said it is a member of their command staff.

Officers were called to the 500 block of West 26th Street February 8 for an assault report, the statement read. Officers who reported to the scene said it involved a member of their command staff, who was off-duty and not working at the time.

The city said the investigation has been turned over to the Texas Rangers, and is not commenting further on it. We have reached out to the Texas Rangers, as well as the city for further information.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information comes in.

