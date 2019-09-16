DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — Texas' favorite beaver is continuing its eastward trek.

The Texas-based gas station and convenience store empire Buc-ee's officially broke ground on its first Florida location on Monday.

This comes after the company recently began working on two locations in Alabama – one in Leeds, the other in Robertsdale.

"This morning I had the pleasure of joining @bucees for the groundbreaking ceremony of their new facility in Daytona Beach," wrote Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Twitter. "Our state remains ripe with opportunity and my administration will continue to strive to make Florida the ideal location for new and growing businesses."

According to Texas Monthly, Buc-ee's is also working on opening other Florida stores in St. Augustine and Fort Myers. Plans are also in the works for locations in Georgia.

The very first Buc-ee's store opened in 1982 in Lake Jackson, Texas.

RELATED: This Austin travel blogger visited every Texas Buc-ee's in 3 days

