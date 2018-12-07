HOUSTON – Due to overwhelming response, Build-A-Bear stores across the country were forced to close down lines for their Pay Your Age Day, the company announced on its website Thursday.

Earlier Thursday morning, the store announced that local authorities at various locations were requiring them to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns.

At Memorial City Mall, the huge turnout for the promotion caught just about everyone off guard. Hundreds lined up for hours to save money on the popular stuffed animals. A line a mile-long wrapped down and around dozens of stores, both inside and out.

Build-A-Bear attracted a crowd of eager kids at Memorial City Mall as they waited to "pay their age" for a new stuffed bear. Photo Credit: Brenda Koopsen

“I'm happy I'm on vacation because we had to be at the mall early, because I knew there was going to be a line," Natasha Smith said.

Natasha Smith made it to the front of the line, but she didn't mind the wait. Her four kids each got their own stuffed animal.

A little mall madness here at @MemorialCityMal!! The line is wrapped around the building... for @buildabear!!! Why?? Today is “pay your age” day of course! 🐻🐻🐻 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/phpFPL9DlW — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 12, 2018

Saving her over $100, which is money she says is well worth waiting for.

“Because who could beat the price. He might pick out a $40 bear and get it for a dollar," Smith said.

She waited three hours, but some kids said they waited way longer.

Build-A-Bear stores, including the Knoxville location at West Town Mall, experienced overwhelming response and hours-long lines for its 'Pay Your Age' promotion on July 12, 2018. The stores had to close down lines due to "safety concerns"

“Seven hours," 7-year-old Haylie Robertson said.

“14 hours," 6-year-old Ethaniel Ortega said.

“100 hours," 9-year-old Jacob Storton told us.

Ok, we might have to put our Verify team on that claim.

“I wanted a Pokemon but my mom says I cant get one because I'm not always going to love Pokemon," Jacob said. "But I will."

But 6-year-old Ethaniel wasn’t so sure going in.

“I don’t know but I'm going to pick. It’s going to be a question mark," Ethaniel said.

This little angel had to get out of line to go to the bathroom. Guards wouldn’t let them back in when they came back. Photographer @RalphNickerson saw her staring at the @buildabear bears through the window for a long time so he went inside and bought her one!!😍❤️🐻 #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/R9xqGtF2bw — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 12, 2018

They all got up early to stand around for hours, but Smith says she’d do it again.

“Because my kids have a smile on their face. That’s what’s important," Smith said.

Unfortunately, not everyone is getting a bear Thursday. People who were waiting outside were given a $15 off coupon to come back, but they won’t get the 'pay your age' discount.

Everyone waiting outside has been given $15 vouchers to come back. But the line inside is even longer. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/NZUTaTk2lh — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 12, 2018

Lines were long at other malls in the Houston area.

In Katy, customers were being given vouchers for $15 off their next Build-A-Bear.

Build a Bear now handing out vouchers at Katy Mills Mall. Photo courtesy: Rebecca Hill

Here is a look from a viewer of the crowds at Baybrook Mall.

Line’s not going anywhere. 🐻😳 Security guards stand at the door at @buildabear keeping people from going in. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/hHmYxyhqpC — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 12, 2018

On Monday, the store announced the event in a press release in which customers in-store will pay the dollar amount of their age to stuff their own plush toy.

The offer was only valid for Build-A-Bear's Bonus Club members, but customers could sign up online ahead of time or in-store at the time of purchase.

Lnes outside Build-A-Bear at Katy Mills Mall.

