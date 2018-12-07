HOUSTON – Due to overwhelming response, Build-A-Bear has announced on their website that lines for their Pay Your Age Day Event have been closed.

Earlier Thursday morning, the store announced that local authorities at various locations were requiring them to limit the lines and crowds due to safety concerns.

PHOTOS: Overwhelming turnout at Build-A-Bear stores for 'Pay Your Age' day Build-A-Bear stores, including the Knoxville location at West Town Mall, experienced overwhelming response and hours-long lines for its 'Pay Your Age' promotion on July 12, 2018. The stores had to close down lines due to "safety concerns"

A little mall madness here at @MemorialCityMal!! The line is wrapped around the building... for @buildabear!!! Why?? Today is “pay your age” day of course! 🐻🐻🐻 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/phpFPL9DlW — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 12, 2018

Everyone waiting outside has been given $15 vouchers to come back. But the line inside is even longer. #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/NZUTaTk2lh — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 12, 2018

Build a Bear now handing out vouchers at Katy Mills Mall. Photo courtesy: Rebecca Hill

In Katy, Texas, customer were being given vouchers for $15 off their next Build-A-Bear.

Here is a look from a viewer of the crowds at Baybrook Mall.

Line’s not going anywhere. 🐻😳 Security guards stand at the door at @buildabear keeping people from going in. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/hHmYxyhqpC — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) July 12, 2018

On Monday, the store announced the event in a press release in which customers in-store will pay the dollar amount of their age to stuff their own plush toy.

The offer was only valid for Build-A-Bear's Bonus Club members, but customers could sign up online ahead of time or in-store at the time of purchase.

Lnes outside Build-A-Bear at Katy Mills Mall.

