KILLEEN, Texas — Burglary suspects opened fire at a Killeen police officer Sunday during a foot chase, officials said.

Officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to a home on Cedarhill Drive. The caller told the first officer on the scene that the suspects were walking away from the area, police said. The officer saw the suspects and when he got close, they ran, according to police.

As the officer gave chase on Westcliff, one of the suspects shot in the direction of the officer, police said.

Bullets hit two cars and a building, according to KPD. The officer did not return fire because of traffic in the area, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Several officers caught the four suspects, including the shooter and found the gun, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN