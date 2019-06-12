SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio family begging for a killer to come forward after a missing woman was found burned beyond recognition Tuesday.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told reporters Friday that the burning human remains found in Atascosa belong to a missing 20-year-old Meagan Elizabeth Gonzales.

According to the sheriff, Gonzales was reported missing on November 15. She was last seen November 11. Investigators with the San Antonio Police Department were handling the search for Gonzales, but BCSO deputies discovered the remains, Salazar said.

The sheriff said that his department is investigating this case as a homicide.

Friday afternoon, investigators called Gonzales's father, Eddie, who had reported his daughter missing almost a month ago.

"I couldn't believe it up until right now," Eddie said. "I can't believe it. I'm still in shock."

Eddie said he knew something was wrong when his daughter wasn't answering her phone and there was no activity on her bank account. Since then, people have told his family various stories about her whereabouts, but Eddie last saw his daughter leaving his house in her pickup truck.

"According to her boyfriend he dropped her off and he told me she was going to come back home and she never came back home," Eddie said.

Police later found Gonzales's vehicle abandoned. Salazar said they have persons of interest in the case, but could not release more details.

"Whoever did this to my daughter, I hope you're man enough or girl enough to admit what you did," Eddie said, "and I hope it's brought up to justice."

The sheriff's office is now working with Crime Stoppers to determine what happened to Gonzales. Anyone with information regarding Gonzales' disappearance and death are asked to contact BCSO or Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

