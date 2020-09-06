BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Canada-United States border is reopening Tuesday, but the new policy is limited.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today that some close family members can reunite north of the border as long as they plan to stay for at least two weeks.

Immediate family is defined as as spouses, common-law partners, dependent children, parents or step-parents, and guardians.

The U.S. Canadian border has been closed to nonessential travel since March 20 to try and slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Right now the policy to close the border to nonessential travel is set to expire on June 22. However, the date has been extended twice, and the CBC reports that both governments are planning to extend it into July at least.

