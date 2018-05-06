A car is dangling over a retaining wall on I-20 near Capitol Ave.

According to Atlanta police, this was the result of a stolen vehicle chase.

Police said officers were attempting to stop a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz in the area of Lee and White Oak St. when the suspects somehow exited the vehicle and fled. Atlanta Police said the Georgia State Patrol assisted in the pursuit.

One person, who is female, was detained and is at Grady hospital. There are currently no suspects in custody.

The Atlanta Fire Department responded to the scene to make sure there were no people left in the car. Public Information Officer Cortez Stafford said the car jumped a fence on the surface street and came to a rest over the retailing wall.

Car dangling over I-20 after police chase A stolen car dangled from a wall over I-20 after a police chase in Atlanta on June 5, 2018. 01 / 11 A stolen car dangled from a wall over I-20 after a police chase in Atlanta on June 5, 2018. 01 / 11

© 2018 WXIA