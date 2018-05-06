A car is dangling over a retaining wall on I-20 near Capitol Ave.

According to Atlanta police, this was the result of a stolen vehicle chase.

"Zone 4 officers were attempting to stop a stolen 2010 Hyundai Veracruz in the area of Lee and White Oak St. The vehicle fled the location. GSP assisted in this pursuit. The suspect in the stolen vehicle overturned on I-20 at Capitol Ave," police said in a statement.

The suspect somehow exited the vehicle and is still on the run.

Skytracker11 is over the scene and shows the white hatchback in the trees.

