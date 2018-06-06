A cat allegedly beaten by a Dallas man before he was fatally shot by his wife over the weekend had suffered several broken ribs and a broken jaw, officials with the SPCA of Texas said.

Mary Harrison, 47, faces a murder charge in the killing of her husband, Dexter Harrison, 49, police said.

Harrison confessed to detectives that she shot her husband early Saturday as he was beating their cat at their home in the 13000 block of Fall Manor Drive, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

She told police that her husband had beaten several of their animals and that she was "fearful that he might harm her" or their son, the affidavit said.

The cat, Smokey, has been undergoing treatment and is in custody of the SPCA, SPCA spokeswoman Maura Davies said.

A dog involved in the incident, Summer, was not injured but is also in SPCA custody.

"We have both in protective custody and we will be caring for them until this case is resolved regarding their custody," Davies said.

Mary Harrison posted bond and was released from the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday morning. It was unclear whether Harrison would be able regain custody of the animals.

Mary Harrison, 47. (Dallas Police Department)

After the shooting Saturday morning, Harrison was taken to Dallas police headquarters for an interview with detectives, according to the affidavit. She was read a Miranda warning, and then gave a recorded statement, admitting she shot her husband multiple times with a handgun, the affidavit said.

Harrison's husband "did not directly" threaten her and their son, she told police, but "she was fearful that he might."

Harrison "also stated that there was no prior history of any family violence and that police had never been called to their residence," the affidavit said.

