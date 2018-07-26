HOUSTON — A man who was convicted of multiple sex crimes in Kerr County escaped a halfway house in Houston, officials said.

Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in finding 53-year-old Jerry Don Seib. He escaped from the halfway house located in the 10900 block of Beaumont Highway in Houston.

Seib was convicted of five counts of indecency with a child in Kerr County stemming from his arrest more than 20 years ago. He is considered a high risk Sex Offender.

Officials say Seib has a history of narcotics use and violent tendencies. He is described as a 5-foot-11 white male, weighing approximately 200 pounds. Seib is bald with blue eyes, a scar on his left eyebrow area and a tattoo on his right ankle.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to Seib's arrest. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous.

