A Chandler mom was arrested after she allegedly hit and bit her 5-year-old daughter, police say.

Chandler police said officers responded to a report of child abuse on July 30. The family of 31-year-old Enricka Johnson called police after they noticed injuries on her daughter's body, according to police.

According to police, Johnson's daughter told investigators her mom had "hit her with a closed fist in the eyes, pulled on her ear, and bit her on the arm," because she was angry that she wasn't brushing her hair.

A medical examination of the girl revealed other injuries, including a brain bleed and a broken right leg with some scarring.

Police said Johnson was arrested on July 31.

According to police, Johnson admitted to biting her daughter's hand, arm and shoulder. Police reported her as saying "I hit her hard, and I hit her a lot." She, however, denied hitting her daughter with a closed fist in the face and pulling her ear.

Johnson told police a belt caused most of her daughter's injuries and said she shook her daughter.

According to police, Johnson said she believed her daughter broke her leg about two to four months ago in the shower, but did not seek medical help. Instead she taped the leg for support, which caused the scarring after the leg swelled up around the tape.

Police said officers also found meth and a red pill bottle that smelled of marijuana in Johnson's possession.

Johnson was booked on several counts of child abuse, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the life and health of a minor.

