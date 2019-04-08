TEMPLE, Texas — The Texas Army National Guard's 36th Sustainment Brigade has a new Commander, Colonel Carrie Perez.

On Saturday morning, a change of command ceremony was held on the Santa Fe Plaza near downtown Temple. While in the Texas Army National Guard, Perez served in multiple command and primary staff positions.

"It's an overwhelming moment for me. For my family," Newly named Brigade Commander Perez said. "I'm just really proud to have been selected and I'm really looking forward to commanding our troop."

The brigade's lineage goes back to 1937. They have assisted in state national disasters and were deployed overseas in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.