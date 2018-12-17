HOUSTON – Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took issue with some of the language President Donald Trump used on social media when discussing his former attorney Michael Cohen.

President Trump tweeted Sunday morning, “Remember, Michael Cohen only became a ‘Rat’ after the FBI did something which was absolutely unthinkable & unheard of until the Witch Hunt was illegally started. They BROKE INTO AN ATTORNEY’S OFFICE! Why didn’t they break into the DNC to get the Server, or Crooked’s office?”

President Trump tweeted on Thursday that he never directed Cohen to break the law. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison for campaign finance violations, tax evasion and lying to Congress.

The president’s post had more than 111,000 likes and was retweeted more than 28,000 times by Monday morning.

Chief Acevedo directly responded to the president’s tweet commenting on some of the phrasing he used.

“As a suggestion, a nation & leaders committed to the ‘rule of law’ would replace ‘BROKE INTO ATTORNEY’S OFFICE!’ with ‘lawfully executed search warrant’ & ‘Rat’ with ‘cooperating witness’. As our Chief Executive I urge you to please do the same Mr. President.” Acevedo tweeted in response to the president.

