Chrissy Teigen doesn't hold back on social media, and it was no different Sunday when she found herself close to a deadly earthquake in Indonesia.

The model, along with husband John Legend and their two young children, 2-month-old Miles and 2-year-old Luna, felt the shaking on neighboring Bali, where they've been on vacation.

"Bali. Trembling. So long," Teigen tweeted to her 10.6 million followers.

The quake killed dozens of people on the tourist island of Lombok, about 50 miles from Bali.

In another post, she wrote, "Oh man. We are on stilts. It felt like a ride. 15 solid seconds of 'hooooooly (expletive) this is happening.' "

The aftershocks unnerved Teigen, too.

"im either still trembling or these little quakes won't stop IM TRYING TO BE NORMAL HERE," she wrote.

At one point, Teigen reacted to the temblor as she was holding her 2-month-old son Miles: "I very calmly walked outside clutching baby saying 'I'm naked. I'm naked. I'm naked.' like a naked zombie."

Teigen has posted photos of her post-Baby No. 2 "mom bod" from Bali, as well as several pictures of her breastfeeding Miles, which has garnered positive and negative reactions from the Twitterverse.

Many fans praised her for normalizing breastfeeding, while critics said the mom-of-two should keep it off social media.

