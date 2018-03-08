This weekend will be a hot one, so what better time to take in a movie. Director's Shawn Hobbs with the latest in theaters.

New Movies at the Box Office:

  • Christopher Robin - Walt Disney Pictures, Rated PG
  • The Spy Who Dumped Me - Lionsgate Films, Rated R
  • The Darkest Minds - 20th Century Fox, Rated PG-13
  • Death of a Nation - Quality Flix, Rated PG-13
  • Eighth Grade - A24, Rated R

Classics on Big Screen:

  • The Big Lebowski - Universal, Rated R (fathomevents.com)
  • Bring it On - Universal Pictures, Rated PG-13 (Waco Hippodrome)
  • The Hunger Games Marathon - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13 (The Beltonian)

New at Home on Netflix:

  • Like Father
© 2018 KCEN