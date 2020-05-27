AUSTIN, Texas — Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott announced that actor and martial artist Chuck Norris will be the special guest for May 28's Stars of Texas Storytime.

Norris will read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" by Eric Carle via Facebook Live on Governor Greg Abbott’s page at 10 a.m. on May 28.



Starts of Texas Storytime is a virtual story time program for children and families that began during the coronavirus pandemic. Every Tuesday and Friday at 10 a.m., special guests from across Texas read children’s books via Facebook Live on Gov. Abbott’s page. Previous guests included Kendra Scott, Charlotte Jones Anderson, Colt McCoy, George Strait, Ben Crenshaw and more.