WESTPHALIA, Texas — Nearly one week ago a fire completely destroyed the Church of the Visitation. The fire started just before 8 a.m. Monday and began in the south tower.

The Westphalia Volunteer Fire Department, Marlin, Troy, Temple, and Rogers fire departments were working to put out the fire, cool down hot spots and to protect a house on the property of the Church of Visitation at 144 County Road 3000.

On Sunday, the church came together for their first Sunday Mass. It was an emotional time for the group. During the mass, they reflected on the over 100-year-old building that many attended for a majority of their lives.

Father Edwin Kagoo described the church as a mother, meaning it was a place that was comforting and nurtured lives. Kagoo said to mourn the loss, but to focus on the blessings around them.

"That's what we ought to think of. That goodness of God and think of not just the misfortune, but the many blessings that we are filled with during this week," said Kagoo.