City of Dallas to host three-part Black Lives Matter virtual series

A three-part virtual Black Lives Matter series will launch Thursday. The new series comes after weeks of protests over systemic racism and police brutality in Dallas and across the country.

The virtual events will discuss topics such as racial equity, justice, and resilience and will be hosted by the City of Dallas' Office of Equity and the Dallas Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation.

"This series of conversations will allow us to have a frank discussion about the history of racism and White privilege in Dallas,” said Council Member Casey Thomas. “This is the only way Dallas will be a city that will reach its full potential.”

Thursday's event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m and will be moderated by TRHT Executive Director Jerry Hawkins.

There will also be four panelists participating in the event: Council Member Casey Thomas, community advocate and former Dallas Mavericks player Rolando Blackman, Interim Equity Officer Lindsey Wilson, and Amber Sims, the director of regional impact at Leadership for Educational Equity and the co-founder of Young Leaders Strong City.

"Challenging institutional and structural racism is essential if we are to reach an equitable society that serves everyone," the Office of Equity said in a written statement.

Community members can watch and join the conversation Thursday with the following log-in information:

WebEx: bit.ly/CommunityConversationOnRacialEquity

Event line: +1 (408) 418-9388

Access code: 146 168 2845

Parts two and three of the Black Lives Matter series will be announced at a later date.