MARLIN, Texas — After years of dealing with discoloration and a foul odor, the City of Marlin is in the final stages of receiving a $14 million loan to improve its water plant and aged water lines.

"When I turn the faucet on I want it to be nice good clean clear water, Mayor John Keefer said. “Sometimes that's not the case in the city.”

The city’s water lines have been around for about 100 years and some are made of galvanized steel or clay, which is why the water may become discolored and carry a foul order, Keefer said.

Despite this, he said the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has ruled the water is drinkable, but he wants it to look and taste better.

Additional funds will be used to repair street drainage and any issues at the city’s water plant. This includes replacing pumps, repairing clarifier tanks, automate plant systems and adding a second storage tank, which Keefer said he wants to increase the one-and-a-half day storage time to at least three days or more.

Among the $14 million loan which city leaders applied for through the Texas Water Development Board, only $5 million will have to be paid back, Keefer said. The city has worked for 16 months to receive the grant, he said.

“It's nine million dollars the city got in essence for free," he said.

Keefer said the city passed tax and water rate increases in September, so it can start paying the thirty year note on the loan. The first payment could be due as early as July, and the money itself should get to the city around May.

"One thing that is very important to stress to our citizens is yes, we took the water increase," Keefer said. "We are collecting it currently, even though we haven't received the money because the water development board has told us we will have a payment even though we receive the money in May."

The repairs could take about three years or more to complete, Keefer said. Regardless if he stays in office or not, he said he wants them done because it was a main concern from residents when he ran for office.