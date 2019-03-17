CLEVELAND — Cleveland made history today, breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest kilt race.

It happened Sunday morning during the Cleveland St. Patrick's Day race in downtown Cleveland. More than 2,700 runners signed up, but only the ones who wore kilts -- and kept them on -- during the race, counted for the record.

The prior record was set in Ontario back in 2012 with 1,764 kilt runners. Sunday morning, that record was overtaken by excited, green-clad runners with more than 2,040 kilt participants.

The race benefits the Irish American Charitable Foundation.

Check out the attached videos for the fun!