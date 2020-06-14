KEMAH, Texas — Texas Equusearch has joined U.S. Coast Guard search efforts for a missing boater who disappeared about 5 miles east of Kemah, Texas.

Shawn Robert Scarbrough, 40, was wearing a blue shirt and gray shorts when he disappeared. Texas EquuSearch confirmed Scarbrough is a 12-year U.S. Marine Corps. veteran.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified around 5 p.m. Saturday by 911 dispatch of a boater without a life jacket who was ejected from an 18-foot vessel in the Houston Ship Channel at Light 67.

Investigators said it appears the vessel operator’s seat broke causing him to sharply turn the wheel. Texas EquuSearch said two of Scarbrough's children where also on the boat. They fell into the water but were rescued.

The other boat occupants were not injured.

The Coast Guard, Kemah Fire Department, Seabrook Police Department and Chambers County Sheriff’s Office, among others, are searching for the missing boater.

