VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Police detectives said they arrested two people for the killings of a mother and her 7-year-old son that took place 14 years ago.

Lois Schmidt, 29, and her son, Jonathan Vetrano died in their home in the 1100 block of Newcombe Rd. on June 28, 2004.

Emergency workers were at the house in the College Park area of the city after dispatchers received a call that someone had been shot. They found a man lying in the front yard of the home. He told them two family members were inside and that they, too, had been shot.

Police officers went into the house where they found Schmidt and Vetrano. They also found a fire inside the home.

Emergency workers took the mother and son out of the burning house. Medics began to examine them, finding that Schmidt and Vetrano died from their injuries.

Medics took the man in the yard to the hospital for treatment. He survived.

Three family pets were inside the home at the time of the incident. They included two dogs who had been shot. One dog died; the other survived.

On June 23, 2018, Virginia Beach police detectives took Richard Stoner, 43, of Logansport, Indiana into custody. Stoner faces two counts of First Degree Murder. Two days later, on June 25, detectives arrested Christopher Schmidt, 46, of Deltona, Florida. Schmidt is charged with one count of First Degree Murder. Local police in Indiana and Florida helped in the arrests.

Stoner and Schmidt were waiting to be extradited back to Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police Department acknowledged the assistance of several agencies in the investigation including Logansport Indiana Police Department, Indiana State Police, Cass County Indiana Sheriff's Office, Volusia County Florida Sheriff's Office, Jackson County Florida Sheriff's Office, Fayetteville North Carolina Police Department, the FBI, ATF, and NCIS.

The investigation is continuing and the Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is reviewing the case. Police said additional criminal charges could come or the existing charges could be amended.

