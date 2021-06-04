A hug for love | 11-year-old travels from Louisiana to hug, encourage local police officers

Sixteen police agencies across McLennan County lined up at the Waco Police Department to greet Rosalyn Baldwin and her family.



"When a little child comes to you and she has a vision that something has to be done in this world, who am I to say no to her," said mother Angie Baldwin.



Officers expressed their gratitude by taking pictures with Rosalyn Baldwin and giving her gifts of appreciation.



"We thank you so very much for what you are doing,” said Waco Police Chief Sheryl Baldwin. “Your embrace and your touch, especially in a season where we weren’t embracing and touching, it just means so much.”



For Rosalyn Baldwin, the feeling was mutual. She was surprised to see so many police officers ready and waiting to give her a huge Texas-style hug.



"I was really excited,” said Rosalyn Baldwin. “I was actually overwhelmed, but I was really excited."



Rosalyn Baldwin and her family have visited 35 states so far. They have 15 more to go.