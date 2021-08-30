Here's how to join 6 News for the 2021 Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer's

Join the 6 News team with Texas Today anchors Chris Rogers and Taheshah Moise and Chief Meteorologist Andy Anderson or start your own team for the fundraiser.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Join the 6 News team for the 2021 Bell County Walk to End Alzheimer's.

Walk with us or start your own team in an effort to raise money for Alzheimer's care, support and research.

The event will be held on Sept. 11 starting with registration at 8 a.m., the ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk starting at 9:30 a.m. at Liberty Park, 600 Veteran's Way Drive in Belton.

Texas Today anchors Chris Rogers and Taheshah Moise along with 6 News Chief Meteorologist Andy Anderson will be at the event with the 6 News team.

Register as part of the 6 News team here, or start your own team.