Second Annual Golf Tournament to remember the life of Lizzie Tennyson

After losing his daughter to leukemia, Chad Davis partnered with Big Love to hold a golf tournament on Friday, Sept. 2nd, to raise money and awareness for cancer.

KILLEEN, Texas — Lizzie Tennyson, 22, fought until her final days.

"Cancer is just evil. But, she never looked at it like that," Chad Davis, Lizzie's father, said.

She enjoyed every moment of life ... all the way up until her last.



"I've seen some things that she went through that I wouldn't even wish upon my worst enemy. But she fought," Davis said. "She never quit."



When Tennyson was 13-years-old, she was diagnosed with leukemia, a disease she battled for nine years. On March 30th, 2020 she left this earth, but her legacy has remained.



All thanks to her dad.

"I love her and I want to make sure that even though she's not here now, I want to make sure that she's proud of me and I want to make sure that she knows that her dad has her back," Davis said.



Chad Davis, started a charity golf tournament in partnership with Big Love Cancer Care to raise money for patients in need.

"The golf tournament not only brings the community together but the main thing it does is raise awareness," Davis said. "These kids they really don't have a voice out there -- so that is what this does."



Lizzie always put others before herself. Even in her final days when blood could have saved her life.

"There was another little girl that was a 100% match for her. She told her doctors to give that blood to that little girl. And that was on Friday," Davis said. "And on Monday is when she passed."



The second annual golf tournament will be held on Friday, September 2nd at the Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen.



All in honor of Lizzie.



"I can guarantee you will leave touched in some way shape or form," Davis said.

100 percent of the proceeds made at the tournament will be donated to the Big Love Cancer Care organization. With over $100,000 raised last year, they are hoping for even more this year.