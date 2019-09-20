SAN ANTONIO — Three people sustained minor injuries when strong wind gusts from Thursday night's sudden storm caused a million pounds of scaffolding to fall onto St. Mark's Episcopal Church in downtown San Antonio, officials said.

"We attribute it to the wind. This street will be closed for quite a while," said SAFD Chief Charles Hood, referring to Martin Street at Jefferson.

A city bus with eight passengers inside was nearby where the scaffolding fell, but officials said the bus driver thankfully noticed it falling and managed to get to the intersection and out of harm's way. No one inside the bus was injured.

Hood said multiple cars were caught under the wreckage, and officials broke into them to ensure no one was inside. He added that torches and heavy equipment will have to be used to cut up the scaffolding before it's eventually transported out of the area.

Hood said the scaffolding was originally attached to the AT&T building, which authorities said was undergoing some renovations.

St. Mark's Episcopal sustained some damage from the incident, but the extent is not yet clear as of Thursday night.