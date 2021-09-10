3rd Annual Jenna Scott & Michael Swearingin Memorial 5K Race held on Saturday

The two friends were killed in 2019 after Scott was a victim of domestic violence

TEMPLE, Texas — The Third Annual Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin 5K was held on Saturday in Temple.

The two friends were killed in January 2019, but the families refuse to allow their memories to be forgotten.

The Priceless Beginnings organization was started by their families as a way to remember the two and raise awareness for domestic violence. Debbie Harrison, Swearingin's mother, is one of the leaders.

"We started after our tragedy to honor Michael and Jenna," she said. "Jenna was a domestic violence victim and Michael tried to help her, Priceless Beginnings is going to help children affected by domestic violence."

Jonathan Scott, Jenna's father, is another leader. The two parents are vocal about what happened to their kids as they want to shine light on the issue and continue to fight for justice.

“There are ways to get out, reach out and get help," he said. "Jenna was fun spirited, loving, kind person, she had a very strong character and loved people.”

You can visit their website to get involved or to donate.