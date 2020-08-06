MANKATO, Minn. — You may remember the name Laura Mohapatra. She's the 5th grader from Mankato who was featured in a nationwide COVID-19 relief benefit hosted by Tina Fey.

Laura says she heard that New York City was the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and wanted to help.

"This is my piggy bank and the reason I called it the piggy bank drive was because a lot of kids might feel like they can't do anything in this crisis, and that's not true at all," Laura said.

Laura knows when she sees a problem she has to try and find a solution. In this case, her piggy bank fund drive. She started doing her research and found the Robin Hood Fund, which is New York City's largest poverty fighting organization.

"It really caught my eye, the name, so I just digged in deeper and I found their motto, 'end poverty through education,' really connected with me. So I chose that as my website and I was all ready to go," Laura said.

Every dollar raised goes to a New Yorker in need. Laura believes if kiddos can offer just a few bucks from their piggy banks, that could really add up and help out a lot of people.

"We know for sure we have raised more than $300 and we are on a journey to make way more and help more people," said Laura.

Her own personal goal is to raise $1,000. If you would like to donate or have a piggy bank full of a few extra bucks, click here for more details.

