6 FIX | Continuous flooding is causing damage at Williams Trace Apartments in Cameron

Tenants say flooding has been a problem since the complex was built in the early 2000s.

CAMERON, Texas — Rain is causing major problems for residents at Williams Trace Apartments in Cameron as every time it rains, it floods their community parking lot.

Just recently, rain water got so high that it ended up inside of their homes.

"Since we moved downstairs, it's flooded for or five times," apartment tenant David Jordan explained.

William Trace is a complex that houses low-income and disabled families. Residents say they don't have the money or resources to keep cleaning up the mess every time there's rainfall.

Jennifer Guillen is raising two children at Williams Trace. One is a newborn and the other is disabled.

"There was so much water in my home that when I picked up my baby's bed, it was full of mold and mildew," Guillen explained. "My windows are full of mildew, under her bed was full of mold. My baby's furniture in her room is ruined."

Tenants have been forced to throw away their belongings constantly and have lost hundreds of dollars.

Tenants say water is flowing from the street and ending up in their complex. Water levels reach over one inch.

Renters insurance is an option for residents, but that too costs them money.

6 News spoke to the leasing manager about this issue and his response was there is nothing he can do to help residents.

One point that was mentioned by tenants referenced the placement of the apartment complex. They think it may have been built in a flood zone.

According to the Cameron City Manager Ricky Tow, the complex isn't on a flood zone, just a low zone.

"The builder at the time knew it was a low area, and it was told me that the new owners knew that as well," Tow mentioned. "This is a private issue that is happening there. The city has tried assisting with them and they have not taken any of the city's advice or support that we tried giving them."

He went on to say the complex was built before the city gained ownership of the area after building had already began. This was back in the early 2000s. This is why the city can only do so much when it comes to helping these tenants.

Tenants are now looking for help from the American Red Cross or FEMA.