A third fire has been reported in Fort Hood

FORT HOOD, Texas — The Fort Hood Fire Department is battling its third fire near Blackwell Mountain at the Fort Hood firing ranges, according to authorities.

The 50 acre fire has been confined to 30% of its original size. Water drops are being made by a CH-47 and a UH-60 aircraft on the scene, as stated by authorities.

Despite the massive amount of smoke produced, no infrastructure in Fort Hood's cantonment area is now under jeopardy, according to Fort Hood Department.