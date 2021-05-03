One year later food insecurity still high

WACO, Texas — The demand for food was so high when the pandemic hit many organizations like Caritas of Waco had a difficult time meeting the needs of the community.



More than a year later, although they're doing well on distribution, thousands of families still depend on them for food.



"Over 3,000 households that we served in March and so there's still a need" Alicia Jallah said, the co-executive director at Caritas of Waco.



She added that it's just 500 less households than in 2020, but still higher than previous years.



"We really attribute the numbers being down to the stimulus checks, so we see for the future for it to go back up," Jallah said.



Although things are beginning to look up, many people are still struggling.



"Families are still dealing with the fallout of COVID, the pandemic, and the winter storm and one thing or another led them to get behind in bills and behind in rent, food supply, all those things, and they're still trying to play catch up," Jallah said.



The co-executive director said they expect to see an increase in need again during the summer months when kids are back home.



"The problem is they just got so far behind last year that they're just having a hard time catching up and that's where places like us are good in helping meet that need, fill in the gap a little bit just to help them get back on their feet," Jallah said.



The food distribution at Caritas of Waco is Monday through Friday. For more information visit Caritas-Waco.org, or click here.

