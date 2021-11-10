After 'thinking about it over and over again' Nelly is coming back to Waco

The "Over and Over Again" and "Hot in Here" Artist is said to be performing at The Backyard in Waco with Country singer Harper Grace Nov. 21.

WACO, Texas — Rapper Nelly is coming back to Waco to perform downtown at The Backyard. The two-time Grammy award-winning rapper performed last year in Waco and is coming back for another show.

The rapper will be joined by Country singers, Harper Grace, Joe Barron and Dusty Black

On Nov. 21, he will be performing at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill,

511 S 8th St.

The concert starts at 8:30 p.m., but doors open at 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $110. On the day of the show, ticket prices will go up to $370. VIP tickets, which include a meet and greet, go for $510.

Nelly began his solo career in 2000 with the album "Country Grammar."

He is known for a number of hits throughout the years, including "Ride Wit Me," "Hot in Herre," "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Just a Dream."

Nelly also collaborated with a couple of country artists like Tim McGraw for "Over and Over" and Florida-Georgia Line for "Cruise."