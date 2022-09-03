Temple woman beats COVID, now she's committed to finishing her fundraiser

After beating COVID-19, Allison Dickson got right back to work in the community.

TEMPLE, Texas — Allison Dickson was as careful as anyone who tried to avoid COVID-19. That was until one day her life took a turn she thought she wouldn't come back from.

Back in December, Dickson was taken to the hospital where she tested positive for COVID-19. She said she remembers almost nothing that happened from then until the new year.

"For about seven or 10 days after I was taken to the hospital, I don't remember anything," Dickson said. "All I know is what people who visited told me."

Dickson was diagnosed with a rare form of muscular dystrophy at a young age. Since then, she has dedicated her life to love, happiness and philanthropy.

"I've been so loved my whole life, people have encouraged me so much. I want to do my part and give back to the people who helped me."

Dickson grew up in Temple, attended college at Southwestern University and earned her law degree at Baylor, finishing at the top of her class. When she gained the means, she chose to give back her community.

Dickson has been giving back to the Temple community for years and even has three scholarships in her name that are given to Temple students every year.

She also works with the local children's hospital to start her annual gift drive fundraiser.

But during her COVID battle, she says she didn't know if she was going to make it.

"In the hospital there were times I thought, you know, life is going on without me, will I even be missed? Honestly, in the dark moments. I thought, maybe this is my time."

But Dickson did not quit. During her COVID battle she was fully aware that someone with her health history would be fighting a nearly impossible fight.

But Dickson has a saying, "I don't need easy, I just need possible".

As long as she had a chance, she would fight.

She beat COVID, and came home after a two month battle. Her first move? Finish her holiday fundraiser that was put on pause while she was away.

"I got home on a Friday, and on the next Wednesday, about five days later, I said we can't just leave this undone we have to finish what we started right?'

Dickson posted on Facebook that she was home and ready to finish the job. The Temple community sent an abundance of support and well wishes and even pledged to make donations to her fundraiser. All of this, just days after coming home.

Dickson knows she is already living proof that with love, compassion and a fighting spirit, you can make things happen. She promises to continue to serve her community and fight as long as she as "possible".

Dickson plans to finish her fundraiser and continue her philanthropic work in the Temple and Central Texas areas.

As she works to give better lives to those in need, she urges everyone else, to try and do the same.

"We can all do something. Whether you're organizing a fundraiser or its picking up the phone maybe calling a friend that needs encouragement, we can all do something to help each other."