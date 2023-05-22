6 FIX | Owner of apartment complex in Cameron assessing flood damage

Damages are costing the owner at least $60,000 out of pocket.

CAMERON, Texas — Help is on the way for residents who experienced flood damage at Williams Trace Apartments in Cameron.

Williams Trace owner Steven Poe hired a restoration company to asses the damage of eight units affected by the flooding.

"We're just so glad that they're finally getting something done," apartment tenant Ella Hart shared.

Williams Trace is a part of section eight housing for low-income and disabled families.

Cameron City Manager Ricky Tow told 6 News because the complex is privately owned, the city is not able to help these residents, as much as they want to.

Poe is now prepared to pay at least $60,000 to transfer tenants to a different unit and bring in the restoration company to renovate their homes.

"We're not worried about who should be held responsible for the flooding right now," Poe said. "We're more focused on hearing what tenants need and fixing the problems in their homes."

Poe is calling it a mitigation process. He said it should only take a few days to asses the damage.

While tenants are being transferred to new units and should be in their units soon, it's only a matter of time before the sewage flooding happens again.

Poe does have a plan in place to divert the water.

"Our option here is to build a big rain storm collection box, put heavy duty pumps in there and just pump it into the ditches," Poe said. "We want to keep the water out of our buildings, but they'll be going somewhere else and unfortunately that's all we can do."

Tenants say the American Red Cross wasn't as much of a help as they'd hoped so they're grateful to be getting some sort of help.

"As long as we have a place to sleep, and lay our head, we're good," Tenant Kenneth Hart said. "But I'm just glad to see these people out here doing something because I thought it wasn't gonna never get done."